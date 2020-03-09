Athlete of the Week: Tyler Mousaw

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tyler Mousaw of South Jefferson-Sandy Creek capped off an undefeated season with a state wrestling championship.
He captured the 195-pound Division 2 title at the New York state championship in Albany by defeating his opponent with a pin just 35 seconds into the match. That's on top of a perfect 35-0 season.
He's the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 6, 2020.
Watch Mel Busler’s report in the video to learn more about the talented student athlete and to see him in action.
