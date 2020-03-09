Carthage High presents ‘Sister Act’ this week

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - "Sister Act" is coming to Carthage High School this week.
Dorcas Martinez plays Deloris Van Cartier and Larissa Wiltse is Sister Mary Lazarus in the popular musical. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
Performances are Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14. Curtain times are at 7:30 p.m. both days, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets are $7. You can buy them at the door or ahead of time at www.showtix4u.com
To find out more, call 315-493-5030, extension 5180.
