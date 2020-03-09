Classic Movie Blog - Tom Jones

When I first decided to watch this film I thought it was one of the few best picture (Oscar) winners from the sixties I hadn’t seen. But then I looked at the list, and realized there are quite a few I hadn’t seen, or at least in their entirety in one sitting. Could it be, because they were movie musicals: My Fair Lady (64), The Sound of Music (65) and Oliver! (68) – Although I have sat through some of The Sound of Music – good luck getting me to sit through all of it. I don’t have an aversion to movie musicals now, but during my formative movie going and movie education years I did. I find it interesting that in a decade when Hollywood was on the verge of “the revolution” in filmmaking that so many traditional looking musicals won best picture. The one musical best picture winner from the decade that I did love and have seen several times is the sublime West Side Story (61). However, the decade opened and closed with two great best picture winners-both on my favorite movie list – The Apartment (60) and Midnight Cowboy (69). Both films hold up remarkably well. I still have yet to see A Man for All Seasons (66). Sigh – what am I doing with all my free time, if not watching movies?