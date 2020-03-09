Cooperative Extension observes National Nutrition Month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - March is National Nutrition Month and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is trying to get people involved.
Nutrition program manager April Bennett gave us the rundown on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for her interview.
Cooperative Extension is offering weekly challenges on its Facebook page.
New questions and winners from the previous week will be posted Mondays.
The grand prize is a Taste NY gift certificate.
There's also Healthy Snacking with Hannah.
CCE nutrition educator Hannah Alday will teach people how to make tasty, healthy treats. That's at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown.
Find out more by calling 315-785-7714.
