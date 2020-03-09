Edward R. Ash, Jr., 34, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward R. Ash, Jr., 34, a resident of County Route 36, unexpectedly passed away Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
Ed was born March 24, 1985 in Massena, the son of Edward R. Sr. and Brenda (Love) Ash. He attended Massena schools and was a self-employed carpenter. He greatly enjoyed the carpentry work he did and cherished the time he was able to spend with his daughter.
Ed is survived by his parents, his daughter, Lyllian Ash of Massena; his siblings, Bruce and Dawn Love of Winthrop; Rhonda and Richard Phippen of Winthrop; Christopher Ash of Winthrop; and Ashley and Marty Ash of Norfolk; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Leanore Love and his paternal grandparents, Rufus and Elizabeth “Ann” Ash.
Friends may call Thursday 3-6:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Scott Belina, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Massena Rescue Squad.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
