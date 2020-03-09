Eleanor M. Stacy, 86, of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eleanor M. Stacy, 86, Ellisburg, passed away Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at her home with her children by her side.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. The funeral and Celebration of Life gathering will be held in late spring of 2020 at a day and time to be announced with burial to follow in Ellisburg Cemetery.
She is survived by her children Yvonne Morales Bowker, Solvay, Sharon Morales Durham, Fulton, Michelle Morales and Cindy Morales, both of Ellisburg, Chris (Buck) Morales, Belleville, Eric Stacy, Lorraine; her sister Mary Castle, Oriskany Falls; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, 2 brothers Robert and Edward Ransier, 3 sisters Doris Garvin, Helen Ransier and Shirley Carmona.
Ellie was born June 13, 1933 in Syracuse, a daughter to George and Lily Stevens Ransier. She graduated from Cape Vincent High School and attended the Watertown School of Commerce.
Ellie worked as a secretary for Attorney Laddy Katzman. She later worked as a domestic for Doris Machold Davis for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ellisburg United Methodist Church or to the Ellisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
On line condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
