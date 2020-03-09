Historic Watertown church deemed unsafe

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Syracuse church is figuring out what to do about a vacant and historic Watertown church that the city of Watertown's Code Enforcement says is deteriorating and must be repaired.
Code Enforcement recently received a complaint from a neighbor and went to inspect the outside of the Thomas Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, a church that is on the National Register of Historic Places and has ties to the Underground Railroad.
After inspecting the outside of the Thomas Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, Watertown's Bureau of Code Enforcement found the property to be in violation of state property maintenance codes. In a letter sent to the church, Code Enforcement cited it as an unsafe structure and for unsafe conditions, saying the church steeple and chimney are deteriorated, cracked, and the chimney is separating from the building.
Code Enforcement Supervisor Carolyn Meunier says from the outside, it's difficult to tell whether or not there is a structural problem. She wants to have a structural evaluation done.
“To know if this is aging process of the stone structure or if it’s literally just cosmetic to see if maybe it just needs repointing, it’s as simple as that,” she said.
In the letter, Code Enforcement says the problems must be repaired or replaced.
But the church has not been active for years and there's been no one looking after it after its caretaker, Buster Crabbe, passed away in 2017.
The past few years, the taxes on the church have been paid by the People's A.M.E. Zion Church in Syracuse. Code Enforcement has also sent a letter there and has a deadline of Thursday to hear from them with a plan of action. Pastor Daren Jaime says the church is reviewing the situation and will be responding to the city.
"Reviewing it includes a lot of options; we're definitely interested in maintaining and preserving the structure, of course...There's possibly a transfer of property, sale of property all those things are up for discussion when you have those kind of talks," he said. "We don't know what's going to happen but it's been our priority to preserve it, maintain it and to see that it is kept in a manner and if there is an adaptive reuse for it that we can create, we'll be looking into that as well."
Pastor Jaime plans to come up soon to look at the building.
