How to protect against child trafficking

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Sisters of St. Joseph Social Justice Committee is hosting a free event concerning child trafficking.
Ann Marie Crescent, Community Coalition Coordinator, Alliance for Better Communities, will present "Closing the Gap: What you need to know to protect against Child Trafficking".
Crescent and John Ferry, associate of the SSJ and member of the Social Justice Committee, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to discuss the event. Watch their interview above.
The event will be held on Sunday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the Hearthside Center at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington Street, Watertown.
It’s is free and open to the public.
