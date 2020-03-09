2 injured in Lewis County snowmobile accidents

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two snowmobilers were injured in separate incidents in Lewis County over the weekend.
Sheriff's deputies say a branch punctured 36 year old Amy McEnroe's leg after she jumped off her snowmobile Saturday morning.
The Amenia, N.Y. woman was operating a sled on Flat Rock Road trail in the town of Montague when she pushed the accellerator, causing the machine to jump. Thinking she was going to crash, she jumped off and hit the branch.
She was taken to the Montague Inn by other snowmobilers and was transported to Lewis County General Hospital for treatment of possible broken legs.
In the other incident, the handlebars of a snowmobile operated by 44 year old Ernest Reichelt of Delanson. N.Y. stopped working, causing him to be thrown from the sled.
Deputies say it happened Saturday afternoon on the North Road trail in the town of West Turin.
Reichelt was was taken by rescue toboggan to Tabolts Corners, where a helicopter picked him up and took him to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
