Jury selection underway for Raymondville man in attempted murder case

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jury selection is underway in St. Lawrence County Court for a Raymondville man accused of trying to murder two people.
Timothy Bethel is on trial for an incident on September 17, 2018 where a car he drove allegedly struck two people on a motorcycle on Marsh Road in Norfolk.
One of those people was his ex-girlfriend. He was accused of leaving the scene.
Bethel’s lawyer has said it was an accident, not a crime.
Last June, a grand jury indicted him on the following counts:
- Attempted murder second-degree of Amy Baxter
- Attempted murder second-degree of Ronald Brothers
- Assault first-degree to cause injury to Amy Baxter by "means of a dangerous instrument"
- Assault second-degree to cause injury Amy Baxter by "means of a dangerous instrument"
- Assault first-degree to cause injury Ronald Brothers by "means of a dangerous instrument"
- Assault second-degree to cause injury Ronald Brothers by "means of a dangerous instrument"
State Police said Bethel was driving a car, which rear-ended a motorcycle, and left the scene. The two people on the bike suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Car parts, including the vehicle’s Buick emblem, were recovered at the scene. The next day, the car was located in a wooded area not far from the scene of the hit and run.
Police said their investigation determined Bethel was driver of the vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle didn’t belong to Bethel, who didn’t have the owner’s permission to drive it.
Bethel was originally charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of second-degree assault, second- and third-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.