Louis C. Bush III, 86, of Lowville

Mr. Bush served his Country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962 as Company Clerk in a M.A.S.H. Unit. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Mr. Bush had a long and distinguished teaching career spanning 33 years first at Palmyra, New York and later taking a position at Lowville Academy in 1969 as a history teacher. In addition to teaching he coached Football at Palmyra and the Varsity Baseball team at Lowville Academy.