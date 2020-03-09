Man faces prison in connection with Watertown meth lab

Man faces prison in connection with Watertown meth lab
Police say they found what they're calling a "spent" meth lab in a vehicle along Washington Street in Watertown on July 29, 2019. (Source: WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford | March 9, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 3:58 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 28 year old man, who was arrested last summer in connection with a meth lab in Watertown, is facing prison time.

Ryan Jeffers pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine Monday in Jefferson County Court.

Because he's a second felony offender, Jeffers faces 2 years in prison and 2 years post-release supervision when he's sentenced May 19.

On July 29, 2019, city police said they were serving a warrant on Jeffers, who was in a vehicle in a parking lot along Washington Street.

Police said they saw what they believed was drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. That’s when they called in the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force and the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.

They obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and said they found a “spent” meth lab and some of the drug.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.