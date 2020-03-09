Man faces prison in connection with Watertown meth lab

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 28 year old man, who was arrested last summer in connection with a meth lab in Watertown, is facing prison time.
Ryan Jeffers pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine Monday in Jefferson County Court.
Because he's a second felony offender, Jeffers faces 2 years in prison and 2 years post-release supervision when he's sentenced May 19.
On July 29, 2019, city police said they were serving a warrant on Jeffers, who was in a vehicle in a parking lot along Washington Street.
Police said they saw what they believed was drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. That’s when they called in the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force and the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.
They obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and said they found a “spent” meth lab and some of the drug.
