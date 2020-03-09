Maria M. O’Hanlon, 73, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Maria M. O’Hanlon, 73, a resident of Tucker Terrace, unexpectedly passed away Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. She and her late companion, Brian T. O’Shea, will be interred in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.