New coronavirus tests in St. Lawrence County: two negative, one pending

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three people in St. Lawrence County were tested for coronavirus over the weekend, with two of the tests coming back negative, according to the county’s Public Health Department.
As of mid-afternoon Monday, they were still awaiting the results of the third test.
In all, four people are in quarantine in the county, Dana McGuire, Public Health Director, said. It’s not clear whether any of those people are the same people who were tested. Quarantine means separating and restricting the movement of people who were or may have been exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick
As of Sunday, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus - also known as COVID-19 - in St. Lawrence County.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has been working with the New York State Department of Health in identifying and quarantining those who may have been exposed due to travel in impacted areas (China, Japan, Iran, Italy, and South Korea), according to a statement from the health department.
The health department also issued a series of steps the public should take:
1) Make a Plan. Create plans for school, work, and home. Make a list of people and organizations who can help you if you or a family member becomes sick.
2) Prepare as you would for a Winter Storm. There is no need to buy large quantities of supplies, but it’s a good idea to pick up a few extra items such as non-perishable food items, soap, hand-sanitizer, tissues, and fever control medication each time you visit the store.
3) Get Ready for Possible Changes in Daily Schedules. Make alternative plans to care for your children if schools and/or daycares are temporarily closed. Ask to work from home or take leave if you or someone in your household gets sick.
4) Stay Informed. Be aware of false information circulating on the internet. Find up-to-date and accurate COVID-19 information on the State Health Department’s website at www.health.ny.gov/coronavirus or their hotline at 1-888-364-3065, and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov/COVID19.
5) Prevent the Spread of Colds, Flu, AND COVID-19. Everyone should stay home when sick, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with a
tissue then dispose in a closed container, disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
If we plan ahead to prepare, and work together to support each other, we can mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, contact the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325, or visit our website at https://www.stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth/.
