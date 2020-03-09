North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state as the north country gets ready to deal with the virus. We're tracking the latest developments across the state and in the north country, including how to handle coronavirus on the local level.
Newly appointed Watertown Fire Chief Matthew Timerman has spent one week in his new role and, already, he says the topic of coronavirus is at the top of his list.
"What we focus on a lot are the sick person calls we get. That's where we're on guard. We also have to keep in mind, it could be the person in the car accident. It could be any of the calls we go on," he said.
Timerman says his crews will never really be able to determine if they'll come across the virus and he says that's a big 'if.' Nevertheless, his department has supplies on hand if needed.
"We've got gloves, goggles, some gowns if needed. Basic 10 to 1 bleach solution so we can take care of things. So we've got all the gear, the tough part is going to be identifying when to use that gear," he said.
Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a news conference Monday morning updating the number of confirmed cases in New York to 142. Eight people out of that total number have been hospitalized.
Cuomo says the people who are most susceptible to the virus are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. However, Cuomo stresses there's no need for panic.
"Bottom line? What does this mean? People are reacting like this is the Ebola virus. This is not the Ebola virus. This hysteria that you see, this panic that you see, is unwarranted. We have dealt with worse viruses," he said.
Cuomo also introduced a state-made hand sanitizer at the conference, which he says will help with the lack of it.
District Superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Stephen Todd says schools in respective counties are prepared. But, so far, none have the plan to shut down.
"There is no plan to close schools and we're hopeful there won't be a situation where we even need to think about that," he said.
We’re told Samaritan Medical Center will take specimens from patients at the hospital, but the actual tests will need to be conducted at state approved labs.
