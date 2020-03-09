Governor introduces state-branded hand sanitizer as NY’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state is getting into the hand sanitizer business. Sort of.
In a briefing Monday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced "New York State Clean" hand sanitizer.
Hand sanitzier has become scarce in retail stores because of fears of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
For now, he said, the state-made product will be distributed to government agencies, schools, and prisons, but not to the general public.
That could change, he said, if anyone engages in price gouging.
If that happens, he said he has a warning for distributors who engage in price gouging.
"We will introduce our product, which is superior to your product."
And, he said, the state’s product can be sold cheaper. He notes that it -- unlike commercially sold products -- has a nice floral scent.
In the meantime, the state has been "testing around the clock." Cuomo said.
The latest figures show 98 COVID-19 cases in Westchester County alone, which he said makes it a hotspot both for the state and nationwide.
In fact, he noted that the state's total -- 142 -- is one higher than the state of Washington. New York has had no deaths so far. Washington has recorded 19 fatalities from the illness.
Eight of the people diagnosed in New York are hospitalized.
He noted schools have been closed around New Rochelle -- where most of Westchester County’s cases are -- and they could be closed awhile.
"We could be talking weeks," the governor said.
Cuomo also noted the state is rolling out new guidelines for schools.
"If a student tests positive in a school, that school is closed for an initial 24-hour period," he said.
He said health officials will evaluate the situation and determine what happens after that.
