School district issues statement on 7 News’ decision to broadcast student attack

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Canton Central School District has issued a statement about 7 News' decision to broadcast video we obtained of a vicious February 26 assault on a middle school student.
The student was beaten so badly, allegedly by another student, he suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises.
The school district declined our requests for comment on the video of the assault.
After the video aired, the district posted the following on its Facebook page:
“Channel 7 News chose to air the deeply disturbing video of the assault that took place at Canton Central last week. We understand that this reopened wounds for our parents, students, and community members and elicited a strong emotional response. We want to reassure the community that the matter is being treated with the severity it demands. We have been in close contact with the families involved and will continue to offer additional counseling support to all those affected.”
7 News interviewed the boy and his family, who are calling for changes in schools and society to combat bullying and violence.
The boy supported 7 News decision to broadcast video of his assault.
The family said school surveillance video shows at least 5 students recorded the attack, laughed and even gave each other high-fives.
The district’s Facebook post also said: “We implore our community to err on the side of caution when it comes to reporting potential acts of violence to school administration or law enforcement before they occur. The district has taken steps to educate students about the effects of sharing content on social media that could potentially re-victimize those involved. Furthermore, we have spoken with students about the impact of spreading misinformation and rumors online. We hope the Canton Central community will come together in the coming days, weeks, and months to heal and to speak productively about violence among our youth and in society as a whole. We are exploring opportunities to guide these discussions and will share more information as these opportunities coalesce.”
