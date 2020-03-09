SPCA: ferrets & a fundraiser

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County SPCA executive director Heather Spezzano brought three special guests with her when she visited the 7 News studio Monday morning.
Two of them are ferrets that are up for adoption and the other is Jacob Ashley, who has raised $300 so far for the SPCA's Million Penny Project fundraiser.
The ferrets are Nibbler and Binks, who came to the shelter over the weekend. They're a bonded pair whose owner recently passed away, so shelter folks would like to keep them together.
Jacob is a student at Indian River, where they're trying to raise a million pennies to donate to the SPCA.
The goal is $10,000 and the total currently stands at $6,250. You can donate at the SPCA’s two locations, at the high school, or at Northern Credit Union branches.
For more information on adopting an animal, volunteering, becoming a member, or donating, call the shelter at 315-782-3260.
You can also visit www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page.
