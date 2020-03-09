Work begins on Smart Path high-voltage power project

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's the largest high-voltage transmission project in decades in New York state. They call it Smart Path and the work has started.
Parts are being unloaded and access roads staked out. The New York Power Authority has been planning for this for more than a decade.
“It's really exciting. It's the culmination of years of hard work,” said Ana Stachowiak, NYPA senior program director.
Eighty miles of high-voltage transmission lines from Massena to Croghan will be completely rebuilt. It will create several hundred construction jobs.
“It's something that we've been looking forward to for a long, long time. And it's going to put a lot of guys to work, especially the guys that live up that way, that maybe don't have to travel so far to go to work,” said Mark Lawrence, IBEW Local 1249 business manager.
It will cost nearly half a billion dollars. Wooden poles will be replaced with sleek new steel mono-poles. Next month they'll be digging holes for foundation pieces.
“Once we get that first foundation in the ground and the first new towers in the air, it's really an accomplishment for the authority as the whole,” said Stachowiak.
The power authority says the new lines will be more reliable and will have added capacity in reserve if ever needed in the future.
Officials say the line will help to get the energy produced at solar arrays where it's needed.
“With all this renewable energy, it's great. But you still got to get it to where it's got to go,” said Lawrence.
Construction starts in the north in Massena and Louisville. It will move in stages thorough St. Lawrence County and into Lewis County with the last work being completed in 2023.
