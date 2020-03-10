Claxton-Hepburn cuts 3 management positions

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has cut 3 administrative positions within its management team.
The Ogdensburg hospital said it needs to change the way it operates with impending cuts in Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement in New York state.
“The reorganization will streamline operations, making it possible for Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center to continue to meet the needs of those we serve,” said Richard Duvall, President and CEO of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, in a news release.
The hospital said the measure was taken to preserve the services and specialties it has in place.
“Significant savings are created by this reorganization, and, while difficult, will allow us flexibility as we meet future challenges. Hospitals around the country are all under the same pressures: a turn toward outpatient and preventive care, and increasing regulations," said Duvall.
The hospital said the changes do not affect the continuity of care and services to patients and their families.
Claxton-Hepburn recently made a switch to sharing a CEO with Carthage Area Hospital.
