Descendant of church builder hopes historic building can be restored

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown pastor is hoping another church in the community can be restored.
Jeff Smith of the First Baptist Church on Public Square says it's disheartening to see the Thomas Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in disrepair.
The church has been cited for what city code officials say are unsafe conditions.
Smith's mother's grandfather, Frank Thomas, built the church in 1909 and it was named after him.
The church is connected to slaves who found freedom through the Underground Railroad and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Smith says he's hoping that history can be preserved.
"It's very, very important to us not only to us as African Americans, but as Americans that it would be preserved and it would be brought up to a place whereas the future generations can come and learn history from that," he said.
Pastor Smith says he will be meeting with the pastor of a Syracuse AME Zion church who has paid the taxes on the property the last few years in a week to see what they can do to fix the church.
