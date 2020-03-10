Diane Carol Hayes, 74, of Parishville

Diane worked at Super Duper, the Clarkson Inn and Parishville-Hopkinton CSD. She provided daycare in her home for many children. Diane’s home was a home for so many people. She provided care for all her grandchildren and so many others. The happiest time of the day was school dismissal when her grandchildren and their many friends arrived daily to visit. They enjoyed her fresh baked cookies, brownies and snacks. Her dinner table always had room for extra people. Some kids came for dinner, some for over-night and many stayed for weeks. She was so proud of her family. Diane’s support, caring and love for family and friends are her legacy. She will always be with us.