Ditch the parka & dig out the rain coat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Break out the rain coat and the rain boots. It's going to be a wet Tuesday.
But at least you won't need a winter coat.
We'll have rain for much of the day and we could get heavy downpours at times.
It will breezy, with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Rain starts to clear up around 7 or 8 p.m. and should be completely dry by 10 p.m. or so.
It will be partly sunny and cooler on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be partly sunny and around 48 on Thursday.
Showers are likely Friday and should be mostly in the morning. Highs will be around 50.
It will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday and partly sunny on Monday.
Highs will be in the upper-30s on Saturday, the mid-30s on Sunday, and the low 40s on Monday.
