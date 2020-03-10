Fort Drum soldiers observe Women’s History Month

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Soldiers celebrated Women's History Month on Fort Drum Monday by honoring the achievements and sacrifices women have made over the years.
The event's guest speaker, Brig. Gen. Michelle Schmidt, says with the Army opening up more leadership roles to women, there are all kinds of opportunities for soldiers.
"It's been a huge change and so we have a lot more women serving in those positions," she said. "We have a lot more women in senior leadership positions now. It has been a good positive journey for women in the Army over the past two decades.
In her speech, Schmidt encouraged all soldiers to do their best every day and embrace diversity.
