General Brown does away with 2 gown colors for grads

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - In recognition of changing norms of gender identity, General Brown Central School is ditching the tradition of different-colored graduation gowns for boys and girls.
In a release Tuesday morning, district officials say all graduates will wear blue gowns.
Aside from a few years -- from 2009 to 2013 -- boys traditionally wear blue and girls wear white.
“This move follows guidance from the New York State Education Department on steps a district can take to develop an inclusive environment, which is an area we have been focusing on since last year when the board of education approved the district’s new strategic plan,” superintendent Barbara Case said in the release.
“It was brought to our attention during a staff development day in the fall that this practice could be detrimental for any students questioning their gender identity,” said junior-senior high school principal Nicole Donaldson.
Donaldson notes that some students are upset they can’t choose their gown color, “however, we feel this change better aligns the district with inclusive practices recommended by the state as well as the district’s 2019-22 Strategic Plan.”
The change takes effect with this year’s graduating class.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.