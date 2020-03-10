Hawaii Five-O Series Finale

“HAWAII FIVE-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show,” said Peter M. Lenkov, Executive Producer. “I truly learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores. I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo.”