Irish Fest, YMCA take precautions against COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High on the list of concerns about COVID-19 are public gatherings - whether that's special events like this weekend's Irish Fest in Watertown or places where a lot of people go every day, like the gym.
The new coronavirus won't stop the North County Goes Green Irish Festival. That's according to event co-chair Shanie Strife.
"We are full steam ahead," she said.
New confirmed cases of COVID-19 have popped up in the state. But, none in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence counties.
Still, Strife says Irish Festival organizers are taking extra steps to ensure the health of the thousands expected to attend.
"The extra step is the hand-sanitizing wipes that we'll have at the food stations. Normally we just have the hand washing facilities in all the restrooms," she said.
For kitchen staff at the Irish Festival, cleanliness has always been a top priority.
“We wear plastic gloves to handle all the food. We have extra hand sanitizers that we have for the employees that come and help,” said Rolf Schelle, Irish Festival cook.
Schelle says that's on top of cleaning all their dishes, continuously washing hands and wiping down surfaces, among other health safety measures.
Meanwhile, at the Watertown Family YMCA, signs about COVID-19 have been posted throughout the facility.
CEO Denise Young says there's also extra emphasis for staff to clean things most people will touch.
"We're also having our staff be extra diligent about wiping off doorknobs and handrails, and places that people will touch often," she said.
Young says the Watertown Family YMCA also has hand sanitizer readily available and towels for wiping down machines.
