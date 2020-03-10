JCC hosts Leadership & Business Symposium next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College combined two events last year and it was so popular they're doing it again.
JCC's Nate Matteson and Kate Korman said roughly 550 people attended last year's Leadership and Business Symposium.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
This year's symposium is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
You can find out more and register at sunyjefferson.edu/jlbs.
You can also call 315-786-2287.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.