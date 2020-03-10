Jury seated in attempted murder trial of Raymondville man

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Opening statements are planned for Wednesday morning in the St. Lawrence County Court trial of a Raymondville man accused of trying to murder two people.
Timothy Bethel is on trial for an incident on September 17, 2018 on Marsh Road in Norfolk.
State Police said Bethel was driving a car, which rear-ended a motorcycle, and left the scene. The two people on the bike, including his ex-girlfriend, suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Car parts, including the vehicle’s Buick emblem, were recovered at the scene. The next day, the car was located in a wooded area not far from the scene of the hit and run.
Police said their investigation determined Bethel was driver of the vehicle. According to police, the vehicle didn’t belong to Bethel, who didn’t have the owner’s permission to drive it.
On Tuesday, a jury and 2 alternates were seated to hear the case.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.