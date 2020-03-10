‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ at IHC this week

March 10, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 8:17 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a popular movie that became a popular Broadway musical

Samantha Farone plays Elle Woods and Jack Charlebois plays Emmet Forest in Immaculate Heart Central's production of "Legally Blonde Jr."

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Show times are at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 in the IHC auditorium.

Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for students and military.

Find out more at 315-788-4670.

