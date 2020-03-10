BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis B. Sprague Jr., 84 of Black River, passed away March 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 22, 1936 in Woods Mills, NY, son of Lewis B. and Grace (Reynolds) Sprague Sr. In 1940 he and his family moved to Watertown where he graduated from Watertown High School in 1954. He was drafted in 1958 into the US Army and he was honorably discharged in 1960.
He began a lifelong career as a carpenter working on many projects that included the State Office Building, three nuclear plants and a steam plant in Oswego, various other jobs in the local and surrounding areas, and he retired from Grenadier Construction Co, in 1998. During that time he was a member of the Carpenter’s Local Union in Watertown and was Vice President for many years.
He married Julie A. Crescent, of Watertown, on October 13, 1962 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. She retired from Guthrie Clinic on Fort Drum in 2000 and then worked part time at Black River Elementary School for seven years. The couple has resided in Black River for 52 years.
Lewis was an avid hunter, he enjoyed bowling, playing scratch off tickets, vacationing, woodworking, working outside around his house, and he loved spending time with his family.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 57 years, Julie A. Sprague, his three children, Lisa A. Perusquia, Black River, Robert L. Sprague, Watertown, Jayme L. (Christopher) Reustle, Black River, six grandchildren, Anthony, Jessica, Brooke, Jeremy, Brandon, and Bailey, two great grandchildren, Brayden and Briella, a brother, Howard (Rosie) Sprague, Watertown and FL, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents two brothers Charles and John Sprague predeceased him.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
A Funeral Mass will be said 11 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. The family will receive friends in Dostie Hall following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
