Lois A. West, 84, of Glenfield

A funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. A gathering at 3G Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral Mass. Any food donations may be taken directly to the fire hall beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Spring burial will be in Old Glendale Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UR-Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, 30 Corporate Woods, Suite 220, Rochester, NY 14623 or Lewis County Search and Rescue; 7782 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Lowville.