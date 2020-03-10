Lois A. West, 84, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lois A. West, 84, of Blue Street, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. A gathering at 3G Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral Mass. Any food donations may be taken directly to the fire hall beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Spring burial will be in Old Glendale Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UR-Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, 30 Corporate Woods, Suite 220, Rochester, NY 14623 or Lewis County Search and Rescue; 7782 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Lowville.
She is survived by two sons, John and Walter West of Glenfield; a granddaughter, McKayla West of Lyons Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, James B. West.
Lois was born on April 18, 1935 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Dorrance snd Rosanna Effley Ramsey. She graduated from General Martin High School. On October 13, 1956, she married James B. West at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glenfield, with Father Flarity officiating. Lois worked for Beaverite Products in Glenfield for many years, until her retirement. Mr. West passed away on January 25, 2014.
Mrs. West was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glenfield, and was active with the church hospitality committee.
Lois enjoyed her pool. Together with her husband, the couple spent summers at Sand Pond, and spent winters in St. Augustine, Florida for many years. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
