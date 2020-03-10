Maple syrup season hits sweet spot

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures this maple syrup season have been hitting the sweet spot for local producers.
Croghan maple producer Carl Pierce has perfected the art of vacuum pressure, boiling and purifying to turn tree sap into what he calls “Adirondack Gold.”
So far this month, he has made 500 gallons of it!
"We like to think we're going to make a thousand gallons. Between 1,100, 1,200," he said.
Aside from the many processes Pierce does to make syrup, the weather also has to cooperate in order to have this good of a season - with freezing nights and 40 degree days.
"We're doing real good with the sap coming in, the weather's been perfect, we got a lot of snow up here," he said.
Pierce says he and other local maple producers are excited for Maple Weekend at the end of March, where the community is invited to tour sugar shanties, sugar shacks, and sample sugar sweets.
"When they come they're simply amazed, they think, 'Wow, we've never seen that before and it's right in our neck of the woods,'" said Pierce.
This year, Maple Weekend celebrations will be March 21 and 22 and March 28 and 29.
In the meantime, local producers like Pierce are sifting through sap, splashing in syrup and otherwise enjoying what they say is a perfect maple season.
