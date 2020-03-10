Masquerade Ball raises money for Victims Assistance Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is holding its fourth annual Night of Heroes Masquerade Ball later this month.
Development director Madelaine Taylor was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. Watch the video for her interview.
The ball is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Edgewood Resort in Alexandria Bay.
Tickets are $50.
The money will be used to buy medical equipment for the VAC's Child Advocacy Center.
You can buy tickets in advance at eventbrite.com. You can also call 315-755-1434.
