O’burg employer lays off workers, no reason given

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg manufacturer has laid off some of its workers, but hopes to call them back to work ‘as soon as possible.’
Ansen Corporation, located in the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority industrial park, has laid off less than half its workers, according to a woman who would identify herself only as a company official. We weren’t able to learn the number of workers affected.
The state Department of Labor has been notified, the woman said.
On its web site, Ansen describes itself as being able to do a number of manufacturing-related jobs, including assembling printed circuit boards.
