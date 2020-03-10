Officials close public facilities at center of Westchester County COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Schools and other facilities within a one-mile radius of the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in New Rochelle, N.Y. will be shut down for two weeks.
The Weschester County community has, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one of the largest clusters of the disease in the country.
The shutdown starts Thursday, Cuomo said, and involves any "public facilities that bring large quantities of people together."
That gives officials a chance to "go in, clean schools, and assess the situation," the governor said.
He said that no one likes the idea of shutting things down, but "this can't be a political decision, this is a public health decision."
He said it's a "dramatic action" to deal with a situation that's "literally a matter of life and death."
It's an effort, state health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, to "try to break the spread of this disease."
The governor said the state will establish a satellite facility with the containment area to test for the virus that causes COVID-19.
He said the National Guard will be deployed to deliver food to people quarantined there and to help clean public spaces.
As of noon Tuesday, the governor said there were 108 cases in New Rochelle, 10 more than what was reported the day before.
The state's total is 173, 31 more than Monday.
Of the total, 14 -- or about 8 percent -- are hospitalized.
New York City has 36 cases, Nassau County on Long Island has 18, Rockland County has six, and Saratoga COunty has two.
Suffolk and Ulster counties have one case each.
