Rabid raccoon found in the town of Antwerp

TOWN OF ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - A raccoon has tested positive for the deadly rabies virus in the town of Antwerp.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service said there were no known human or domestic animal exposures.
Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear.
Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination.
Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Animals with rabies may be aggressive, sick or unusually friendly.
