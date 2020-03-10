Reducing Ogdensburg’s sales tax share would ‘devastate’ economy, mayor says

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city council members continue to want to keep their current sales tax agreement with the county.
With the sales tax split agreement expiring at the end of this year, council members passed a resolution January saying they were against any kind of cut.
Other towns and villages in St. Lawrence County have done the same.
Ogdensburg city manager Sarah Purdy says right now the city is getting about $4 million a year under the full agreement.
In one of the county's new proposed agreements, Ogdensburg would loose $200,000 a year to the county.
Other proposals would give more money to the county.
Mayor Mike Skelly said at a council meeting Monday night that losing the money would be detrimental.
"It's going to devastate our economy," he said. "It's going to take a lot of money, a lot of capital out of our people to afford the things they need."
"I feel like we are right on the cusp of moving forward, we are an economic driver between the prisons and between the events that we are hosting," councillor Daniel Skamperle said. "You only have one city in the county -- we are just going to bury them, we are just going to devastate them, nothing will happen in Ogdensburg, Ogdensburg will be buried by these numbers."
Meanwhile, county Board of Legislators chair Joseph Lightfoot says the city needs to come up with a proposal for negotiations.
He says the county would put the extra money it gets back from the sales tax split into a fund balance so it can be prepared for the future.
County officials say they want to negotiate a contract by June.
