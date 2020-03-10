Renzi’s run for Surrogate’s Court judge raises questions about second courtroom

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City Court Judge Eugene Renzi is running for Surrogate's Court judge. If elected to that position, he would leave his city court judge position a year early and the city is looking into whether it could save taxpayers from paying for a second courtroom.
Eugene Renzi started his career more than 25 years ago in Jefferson County Surrogate's Court. That's where he's now hoping to be a judge.
"I was the current judge's law clerk. That was my first real job so it's sort of coming back home for me," said Renzi.
The Republican is running for the position in this November's election. Surrogate's Court handles the estates that come through the county. That type of law is also what Renzi specialized in when he was in private practice.
"I know that Judge Schwerzmann is retiring, we spoke. It was an opportunity for me to step up a little bit," said Renzi.
Renzi has been a city court judge full-time for the last 8 years and part-time for 9 years before that. Renzi's term is up in 2021. That would mean if he were to be elected Surrogate's Court judge, he would leave his city court position a year early.
Renzi running for Surrogate's Court raises an interesting question: could this solve the city's problem of having to build a second courtroom for its second judge? Mayor Jeff Smith hopes so.
"A great opportunity for us to go back to what we had - one and a quarter judges, since we didn't ask for 2 judges and we didn't ask for the increased cost," said Smith.
That increase cost includes $3 million for a new second city courtroom to house the city's second full-time judge, which Watertown didn't ask for, but got in 2013. State law requires each full-time judge to have his or her own courtroom.
The city has pushed back against building the second courtroom for years, saying the city can't afford it and doesn't need it.
To go back to one full-time judge and one part-time judge, Watertown would need help from Albany. The state Legislature would need to pass what's called home rule legislation.
Smith met with Assemblyman Mark Walczyk Monday and wants to meet with Senator Patty Ritchie soon.
"That is discussions that are ongoing now and something that we're probably going forward with in terms of avoiding the cost that the court obviously wants to force on the local municipality," said Smith.
Smith is hoping to have a resolution at next Monday’s council meeting requesting state lawmakers introduce the legislation.
