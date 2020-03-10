Schumer urges Army to help Fort Drum’s fire department

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is urging the Army to give Fort Drum’s firefighters the tools they need to protect the lives of military families.
The New York Democrat said Tuesday that he has launched a major push to modernize the Fort Drum Fire Department’s "rapidly aging and obsolete emergency response apparatus."
In January, 7 News first reported that 5 of Fort Drum’s fire trucks failed inspection over the past 3 years and haven’t been replaced.
Out of service are Engine 1, built in 1995, Engine 3, built in 1987, and Rescue 2, built in 2000. While maintained and refurbished over the years, they're now deemed unsafe and can't be on the roads.
There is no longer a usable ladder truck. Truck 1, built in 1994, with a 75 foot reach, was taken out of service in September 2018. The department's 100 foot ladder truck built in 1987 failed inspection last fall.
As Fort Drum does without these trucks, it borrows an engine from the Black River Fire Department and relies on ladder trucks from neighboring communities.
The Senator said the situation has left local first responders "seriously impaired."
Schumer said the installation is in desperate need of a new ladder truck, which it can’t currently get under the Army’s policy. He said the aged fire vehicles have put a serious strain on the fire department, which protects nearly 20,000 active duty military personnel and their families.
Schumer has called on the Army to expedite the planned delivery of Fort Drum’s new engine truck, currently set for the coming November, to ensure that local first responders have all the tools and resources necessary to do their job safely and efficiently.
In addition, the Senator said the Army should change the policy preventing Fort Drum from qualifying for a new ladder truck, or to consider exempting Fort Drum from that policy.
Schumer said the Fort Drum Fire Department does not meet the requirements for a new ladder truck from the Army. In order for an installation’s fire department to be given a ladder truck, the post must have at least five buildings that are more than four stories tall and lack sprinkler systems, which Fort Drum does not have.
Schumer said Fort Drum and its first responders do not have the proper equipment to reach the fourth story of their buildings, putting both occupants and the lives of firefighters in harm’s way.
The Senator said it’s imperative that the federal government provide firefighters at military installations with the resources they need to protect the military members who protect the United States.
