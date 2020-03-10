Still Cannoneers, but JCC sports branding is a work in progress

Tuesday morning sports wrap
By Mel Busler | March 10, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 7:06 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College athletes will still be known as Cannoneers.

But the mascot? That's still up in the air.

In fall 2019, the Office of Student Affairs initiated a project to develop a college mascot and re-brand the college’s athletics program with a fresh logo and image.

The college then launched a survey on February 26 to gather input on an athletics re-branding initiative -- and the results are in.

After reviewing the results, the Cannoneer nickname will stay in place. The college will move forward with the re-branding of the Cannoneers logo and developing a vision for what an accompanying Cannoneer mascot could look like.

The college plans to have logo and mascot concepts ready in early April for review and feedback from the campus and alumni communities.

The re-branding project is on track for completion by the end of the spring 2020 semester and the mascot costume will be produced over the summer months.

Monday’s local scores

Women’s college lacrosse

Carroll 15, SUNY Canton 12

College softball

SUNY Oneonta 15, SUNY Canton 0

SUNY Canton 8, Nazareth 6

DeSales 10, SUNY Potsdam 4

Alverno 4, SUNY Potsdam 1

College baseball

Carroll 8, SUNY Canton 6

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.