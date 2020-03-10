Susan J. Gordon, 66, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Susan J. Gordon, age 66, of Douglas Road, passed away early Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at Massena Hospital.
Friends and family are welcome to meet at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
Susan was born to Robert and Shirley (Patenaude) Brown in Rantoul, IL on Chanute Air Force Base on July 10, 1953. She graduated from Massena Central in 1971. A year later she married Mike Gollinger on July 1, 1972. Susan then remarried in 1996 to Kevin Gordon (deceased).
Before retiring, Susan worked at the AMVETs River Club. She enjoyed playing BINGO and spending time at home with her family working on cross-stitch.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Brown of Massena, NY, and her three loving children; Heidi Gollinger and Peter Granow of Charlotte, NC, Patti and Shaun Laraby of Massena, and Mike and Joanne Gollinger of Massena. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Maison Gollinger Fetterly, Madelyn Laraby, Lanie and Jace Gollinger along with her four sisters Elaine Levy, Karen Speer, Bobbi Runions and Doreen Brown, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Susan was predeceased by her father, Robert Brown and a daughter, Melissa Gollinger.
The next time you are at BINGO, the family asks that you mark your free spot in Susan’s memory and to thank the hospital for the care given, memorial contributions to Massena Memorial Hospital Foundation; 1 Hospital Drive, Massena, NY 13662 can be made in her name.
Family and friends are welcome to share online condolences and memories of Susan by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.