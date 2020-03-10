Syracuse University going to all online classes due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Due to concerns about COVID-19, Syracuse University is going all online starting Friday and continuing until at least the end of March.
Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation Dr. Michael Haynie said Tuesday that suspending residential academic programs is the right decision for the campus.
He said 60 percent of university students are from or near areas with positive cases of COVID-19, like Westchester County, New Jersey, California, and China.
Haynie said students leaving for spring break are encouraged to take with them textbooks, computers and anything else they will need to study at home.
Though the university will remain open, students who leave for spring break will not be allowed back on campus.
"This isn't a game. This is a very serious situation and I hope that our students our staff and our faculty take it very seriously and it's the guidance we're pushing out is informed by the best possible experts in public health that we can communicate with," he said.
In addition, events where more than 50 people will be gathered will be prohibited through March 30.
To keep up with what SU is doing, a new website has been created.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.