The Tortoise Versus the Hare - Children’s Theater

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Tortoise Versus The Hare
Saturday, March 14 at 3 and 5:30 pm
Missoula Children’s Theatre Tour
There is more than just a sporting rivalry between the Mammals and the Reptiles. As the race proceeds, the wisdom of the old tortoise and the lesson learned by the cocky hare remind us all that it's easy to get along, if you just try. In the end, the animals realize the folly of their ways and live happily together. A Missoula Children's Theatre Original Adaptation.
Information and Tickets
George Hall Auditorium Ogdensburg Free Academy
Ogdensburg, NY
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.