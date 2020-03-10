Tuesday marks the last crow hazing of the season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday night is the city of Watertown's last crow hazing session of the season.
The city has hired Loomacres Wildlife Management for the past several years to help deal with the city’s wintertime crow problem.
Crows roost in the relative warmth of the city during colder months and their droppings cause a huge mess in some spots, mostly downtown.
Earlier this month, the city gave Loomacres the go-ahead to use lethal means. Mostly, the wildlife efforts have used bright lights and loud noises to try to disperse the flocks.
Officials say 18 crows were killed using an air rifle during the last session.
It’s not too late to let Loomacres know where in the city they can find crows.
The easiest way is to go to www.airportwildlife.com/crows.php. There’s a link on the city website’s home page (it’s under “Press Releases”) and on the planning department’s Facebook page.
You can also leave voicemail at 1-800-243-1462.
