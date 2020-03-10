Vote underway on new water district in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - They're voting in Louisville on forming a new water district. It would serve about 160 households and businesses with municipal water.
Chase Mills is miles from where they already have municipal water in the town of Louisville. But there is a plan to bring it there – and other places. Residents are voting on it Tuesday.
“We did a survey. There are people out there with dug wells that go dry on them. There are people out there that have wells that have bad water whether it's sulfur or hard,” said Larry Legault, Louisville town supervisor.
Voting ends at 8 p.m. The new Water District 4 would cover main roads in the western portion of town. It would cost a household there up to $800 per year to get municipal water. At public meetings people have spoken both for and against.
“Some people think that they have fine water, that their wells are okay. They are a little bit worried about the long-term debt,” said Legault.
A grant and a loan have already been secured, but one more grant is needed. And if the cost can't be kept below $800 per household, town officials say they won't do it. About 800 Louisville households and businesses are already served by municipal water.
Two decades ago the town came up with a comprehensive water plan. Its goal was to see that nearly every resident could be served with municipal water. A 'yes' vote would be a big step towards that.
If the new water district gets the okay from voters, 95 percent of Louisville’s households would be served by municipal water. Results of the vote are expected Tuesday night.
