William C. “Bill” Davis, 72, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - William C. “Bill” Davis, 72, a resident of Brownville, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held for Bill on Saturday, May 2nd from 12:00 to 3:00 pm at the Rotary Pavillion at Thompson Park in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
William was born in Gouverneur on August 28, 1947, the son of Raymond and Marion (Stacy) Davis.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School and worked construction much of his life. Bill was employed at Kenneth Graham Construction and retired from St. Joe Mineral Company.
He married Rita (Reich) Fleming on June 29, 1984.
Bill lived most of his life in the north country and recently moved back north after living in North Carolina. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping.
Bill is survived by his wife Rita, 2 stepdaughters Laurie Fleming of Brownville, Emily French Cash of North Carolina, and his step grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Barbara and Randy Besaw, Robert and Peggy Davis, Victor and Lorraine Davis, Charles and Vergie Davis, Lawrence Davis and Ida Leigh. Bill is predeceased by his parents and a stepson Michael Fleming, Jr.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.