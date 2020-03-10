Would you like a puppy with that pizza?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Is there any combo better than puppies and pizza? At Cam's Pizzeria in Watertown, they're putting adoptable pooches on your pie.
For every pizza ordered, a flyer with a dog from the Jefferson County Dog Shelter will be attached.
The goal is to give the pups more exposure in the community so they can find good homes.
"Getting awareness to it is about the best thing you can do. Just reminding people that there are dogs out there that need homes, you know, it's good for families to have a dog," said Jacob Strader, Cam's Pizzeria manager.
The flyers will be continuously updated as the pizza pups get adopted.
