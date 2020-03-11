Alexandria students present ‘School of Rock, the Musical’

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - "Rock" will be the subject this week at Alexandria Central School.
Madison Savage is Rosalie Mullins and Xandyr Brennan plays Dewey Finn in the school's production of "School of Rock, the Musical."
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. There's also a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets are $8. You can buy them at the door or ahead of time at showtix4u.com/events/schoolofrock.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.