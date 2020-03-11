Churches take precautions against new coronavirus

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Although there aren't any confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in northern New York, there's still concern and that's leading to some public institutions taking precautionary measures.
They say cleanliness is next to godliness and with the global spreading of COVID-19, local churches are taking that old adage seriously.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Adams is canceling its community dinner.
"Because of the coronavirus, we thought perhaps this is a time we could be a little more cautious and postpone it for another time," said John McFadden, church senior warden.
And that's not the only precaution they're taking.
During the passing of the peace ceremony of the service, the church is encouraging people to just say hello, rather than shaking hands and giving hugs. And during communion, they're considering switching from the shared chalice to individual cups.
"I don't sense a lot of fear; what I do sense is people want to be rational, they want to be prudent, we want to do the right thing, not just for us but for others," said McFadden.
Other public gathering places, like libraries, say if patrons are worried about COVID-19, they have options.
"If you ever find that you're uncomfortable with going out in public or more crowded areas, we do also have the Overdrive and Libby apps, they're great ways to check out e-books or audio books, all from the comfort of your home or sick bed," said Brittani LaJuett, Flower Memorial Library librarian.
Aside from crowded places, some fear rumors that pets can contract COVID-19.
Dr. Rebecca Reynolds, a veterinarian at Watertown Animal Hospital, says coronavirus is not new. This strain is, but animals are treated for it all the time.
"So, the coronaviruses are everywhere and they tend to stay in their lane, so really, the fears about giving it to or getting it from pets are unfounded. So just wash your hands and stay calm," she said.
We should add that the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Adams isn’t the only church making adjustments; two others called and made cancellations Wednesday due to COVID-19.
